A 24-year-old hospital manager was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli for allegedly performing surgery on a patient in the absence of a doctor, after the woman died following the procedure, police said.

A 24-year-old hospital manager was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli for allegedly performing surgery on a patient in the absence of a doctor, after the woman died following the procedure, police said. The accused, identified as Indrajeet Prajapati, was arrested on Saturday from Indra Hospital in Mahraiya, Dhanapur. Police said an FIR was registered against him under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a postmortem examination and an inquiry into the woman’s death.

The case came to light after Chandravali Bind, a resident of Lakhaipur village under Dheena police station, lodged a complaint regarding the death of his 27-year-old married daughter, Suman.

According to the complaint, Suman was admitted to Indra Hospital on August 18 after developing a uterus-related medical complication. The following day, Prajapati, who allegedly used the prefix “Dr” before his name, performed surgery on her despite the absence of a doctor, Bind alleged.

Bind further alleged that during the procedure, Prajapati cut the wrong vein and damaged Suman’s kidney. Her condition subsequently deteriorated and she died later that night, according to the complaint.

Inquiry Ordered After Woman’s Death

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Chandauli’s chief medical officer ordered an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Suman’s death.

Dhanapur SHO Surya Prakash Mishra said the postmortem and inquiry reports confirmed the alleged offence by Prajapati. Following the findings, police registered an FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a detailed investigation.

Mishra said police later received information from an informer about Prajapati’s presence at the hospital. Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached Indra Hospital and arrested him.

Accused Allegedly Admits Performing Surgery

During initial interrogation, Prajapati allegedly told police that he worked as the hospital manager and usually arranged for doctors to treat patients.

However, according to police, he admitted that the doctor was absent on the day of the incident and that he performed the surgery himself. Police said the accused allegedly acknowledged that the patient died following the procedure.

Further investigation is underway.