Sonia Gandhi Net Worth: No House or Car in India, Yet Crores in Assets
Sonia Gandhi Net Worth 2026: Sonia Gandhi's total net worth is over ₹12.53 crore. Her assets are spread from India to Italy, but you'll be surprised to know that she doesn't own a house or even a car in India. Find out more.
Sonia Gandhi’s Assets Span Delhi to Italy—Details Inside
Surprisingly, Sonia Gandhi owns no house or car in India, yet she's worth crores. Her assets span from Delhi to Italy. She declared a net worth of ₹12.53 crore in her 2024 affidavit.
Sonia Gandhi's property in Delhi
She owns agricultural land in Delhi's Dera Mandi village, valued at ₹5.88 crore. Bank deposits and mutual fund investments form a large part of her assets.
Inherited property in Italy
She has a residential property in Italy inherited from her father, valued at around ₹26.83 lakh. This property reflects her family history and international connections.
Sonia Gandhi's jewelry, bank balance
She owns jewelry worth ₹1.07 crore (1.267 kg gold, 88 kg silver). She has ₹90,000 in cash/bank, plus bonds and investments. She also earns royalties from books.
No house or car in India for Sonia Gandhi
She owns no car or house in India, reflecting a simple lifestyle. Her wealth grew from ₹9.28 crore in 2014 to ₹12.53 crore by 2024, with more growth expected.
