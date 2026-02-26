Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan supported the Supreme Court's notice to NCERT over a Class 8 chapter on 'judicial corruption'. Expressing regret, he ordered the withdrawal of all books and promised action against responsible officials.

Minister Expresses Regret, Orders Book Withdrawal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday supported the Supreme Court of India issuing show cause notices to senior officials of the Education Ministry and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) over a sub-chapter titled "Corruption in the judiciary" in a Class 8 Social Science textbook.

Expressing "regret" on behalf of the government and the Education Ministry, Pradhan said that he directed the NCERT to withdraw and cancel all books. Speaking to ANI here, Pradhan said, "We respect the judiciary. Whatever happened is unfortunate. I express regret on behalf of the govt as well as on a personal level. As soon as I came to know 2 days back, I directed the NCERT to withdraw and cancel all books. We have no intention for contempt of our judicial system. Whatever the Supreme Court ordered will be followed. I have given responsibility to my department secretary that action be taken against whoever added such an irresponsible chapter in the NCERT book. We are taking this very seriously."

The Union Minister said the observations by the Supreme Court are very "agreeable to us." "The mention of Supreme Court and India's judicial system in the NCERT is a matter of concern. When this came to our knowledge, we made NCERT review the books. The observations by the Supreme Court today are very agreeable to us. I express regret over this. Action will be taken against the NCERT officials concerned. Govt will see to it that this situation does not occur again," Pradhan told reporters.

Supreme Court Issues Show Cause Notices

The controversy erupted after the top court took exception to the inclusion of the sub-chapter in the Class 8 Social Science textbook, observing that such content may have serious implications. Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued show cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) and NCERT Director Dinesh Prashad Saklani, asking them to explain why action should not be taken under contempt or other laws for including a sub-chapter titled "Corruption in the judiciary" in the Class 8 NCERT Social Science textbook.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi refused to halt suo motu proceedings despite NCERT's apology over the controversial inclusion and imposed a blanket ban on the textbook section. The court warned that any attempt to bypass the order would be considered direct interference with the administration of justice and could attract contempt of court. The Supreme Court has also directed NCERT to submit detailed records of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications, and credentials of all members of the development team.

CJI Condemns 'Calculated Move'

"They have fired the gun and the judiciary is bleeding today. Today, anybody can say anything. At times, there is a mounting attack on us, and we are aware of it. The material is available online, on the internet, and even in stores. This is a very calculated move -- the entire teaching will be dictated. When you look at how the Indian judiciary is portrayed as corrupt, it becomes evident what message is being sent. The entire teaching community will first be instructed that this is what they have to teach. In reality, not a single section of society has been left untouched. It is a deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy," the CJI said.

NCERT had earlier issued an apology and stated that it would review and revise the chapter following proper consultation, acknowledging that the reference to corruption was inappropriate. (ANI)