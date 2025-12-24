The Unnao rape survivor and her family met Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, seeking help for a legal team and relocation to a safer state after convicted ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday said that the meeting between the Unnao rape case victim and senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi underscored the party's "continued commitment to justice and accountability." The survivor met the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson after the Delhi High Court granted bail to former BJP MLA and convicted accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. She and her mother have been protesting the court's decision in the national capital since Tuesday.

Survivor's Family Seeks Congress's Support

In a post on X, Khera said the survivor's family sought the party's help in arranging a strong legal team to continue pursuing the case. He added that the family also requested assistance in relocating to a Congress-ruled state, citing serious safety concerns and threats to their lives. "Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi met the Unnao victim and her family, who continue to be denied justice under the BJP's watch. The family requested assistance in securing a top legal team to pursue the case against her perpetrator, former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, whose life sentence has been suspended despite the heinous nature of his crimes. The family also requested assistance in relocating to a Congress-ruled state, citing serious concerns for their safety and the threat to their lives," the 'X' post said.

According to Khera, the survivor's husband also requested support to secure better livelihood opportunities. Sonia Gandhi was present during the meeting, and both leaders assured the family that they would extend all possible support to ensure justice, security, and dignity for the survivor and her family. The meeting, he said, reaffirmed the Congress party's commitment to accountability and justice. "The victim's husband requested support in securing a better livelihood. Sonia Gandhi was also present at the meeting. Both leaders assured the family that they would do everything within their capacity to ensure justice, security, and dignity for the Unnao victim and her loved ones. This meeting reaffirms our continued commitment to justice and accountability," the 'X' post added.

Kuldeep Sengar Granted Bail in Rape Case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. A Delhi CBI court convicted him in a minor's rape case, and he was serving a life sentence. His appeal against the judgment is pending before the Delhi High Court. Division Bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence during the pendency of his appeal. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs. 15 lakh.

Remains in Custody for Another Case

However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in that case. (ANI)