Congress MP Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital after experiencing respiratory issues on Monday. According to a hospital release, her condition is currently stable and she is responding well to treatment.

Medical Diagnosis

Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Ajay Swaroop, said that following a detailed medical examination, it was found that Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and prevailing pollution levels in Delhi. As a precautionary measure, doctors decided to admit her for observation and further medical management. "She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution. As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable," Swaroop said in an official statement.

Treatment and Prognosis

Providing further details on her treatment, the hospital chairman stated that the Congress MP is responding well to the treatment and she is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. Swaroop added that the decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress. "At present, her condition is absolutely stable. She is responding well to treatment and is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. The decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely in a day or two," Swaroop said. (ANI)