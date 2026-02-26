Indian Railways' SuperApp, RailOne, has surpassed 2 crore downloads in under 8 months and now facilitates over 5 lakh ticket bookings daily. The app acts as a unified digital gateway for various passenger services, marking a key digital milestone.

RailOne App Achieves Major Milestones

RailOne, the SuperApp of Indian Railways, has achieved a major milestone of surpassing 2 crore downloads in less than 8 months of its launch, and has also crossed the 5 lakh ticket mark per day this month.

Developed by CRIS, the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the App was launched by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on July 1. Since then, it has gained rapid adoption among railway passengers across the country.

The RailOne App is emerging as a unified digital gateway, offering a wide range of passenger services through a single, seamless interface.

Demonstrating its operational scale and reliability, RailOne is now facilitating approximately 6 lakh ticket bookings daily, underscoring its robustness and growing user trust.

Integrated Passenger Services

The app integrates key railway services, including reserved ticket booking, unreserved ticketing, platform tickets, train enquiries, PNR status, and other passenger-centric utilities.

The milestone highlights Indian Railways' continued push towards digital transformation and enhanced passenger convenience. With its scalable architecture, intuitive design, and focus on user experience, RailOne is redefining how citizens interact with railway services. RailOne continues to evolve with new features and AI-driven capabilities, aligned with the broader vision of building a modern, technology-enabled railway ecosystem for India.

New Reforms to Boost Railway Innovation

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced the RailTech Policy and the complete digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) as Reform Number Three and Reform Number Four under Indian Railways' flagship "52 Reforms in 52 Weeks" initiative.

Details of the RailTech Policy

The Rail Tech Policy aims to engage innovators, startups, industry and institutions to promote innovation in Indian Railways.

The new policy simplifies the selection of innovators and introduces a dedicated "Rail Tech Portal" for innovation. Innovation challenges can be initiated by any innovator or departmental user, with a single-stage detailed submission of proposals. The policy provides a user-friendly interface, increases the scale-up grant more than three times and doubles the maximum grant for prototype development and trials.(ANI)