Shri Ramayana Yatra: 17-day train journey through Lord Ram's life

Image: Shri Ramayana Yatra express

'Shri Ramayana Yatra', a special train being operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, departed from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station with 132 passengers on Sunday evening. Over a course of 16 nights and 17 days, the deluxe air-conditioned tourist train will travel from Ayodhya to Rameshwaram to visit pilgrimage sites related to the life of Lord Ram.

Image: inside the Shri Ramayana Yatra deluxe AC express

The Safdarjung railway station was specially decorated to mark the occasion. The station entrance was decorated with flowers. Cutouts of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman were also put up on the platform. The special Shri Ramayana Yatra train service is part of IRCTC's attempt to boost domestic tourism and encourage religious tourism. The Shri Ramayana Yatra marks the gradual resumption of domestic tourism. Four more Shri Ramayana Yatra trains will depart in the next month. The Ramayana circuit is one of the important circuits identified under the "Swadesh Darshan Scheme" of the Narendra Modi government.

Image: The crew on board Shri Ramayana Yatra express

IRCTC, in view of the situation gradually returning to normal due to the Covid epidemic, the 'Dekho Apna Desh' deluxe tourist train comes with with modern furnishings. Keeping in view the demand, IRCTC has planned a new journey from November 12. There is a special emphasis on pilgrimage tourism to South India. Besides this, the IRCTC will, on November 16, run a 12-night/13-day Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai package. The Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Madurai budget train will comprise of sleeper class coaches and would include boarding points at Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Renigunta and Kadapa. Key kocations that will be covered will include Hampi, Nashik, Chitrakoot, Allahabad, Varanasi and Madurai.

Image: Shri Ramayana Yatra AC 2 tier coach

Another package being offered by the IRCTC is the 16-night/17-day package Shri Ramayana Yatra Express-Sriganganagar that will embark on its journey on November 25. The train is being operated for tourists for the budget segment of north India. According to IRCTC, two types of packages have been kept for this train. In line with the central government's 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative, this special tourist train has been launched at a price of Rs 82,950 per person for 2 AC and Rs 1,02,095 for 1 AC class. This train has AC first and second class seats and a total of 156 passengers can be accommodated. Passengers will cover about 7500 km in the entire tour.

Image: Shri Ramayana Yatra express first-class coach