Speaking to News Agency PTI, Shashi Tharoor said he would raise his concerns directly with the party leadership in Delhi.

“All I can say is that there are issues which I need to take up with my own party leadership and not in a public forum,” he said. He added that he would get an opportunity during the Parliament session to clearly express his views and also hear the leadership’s perspective.

He said such discussions should be 'proper conversations' and not media debates.

'Seventeen years in Congress'

Tharoor reminded reporters that he has been with the Congress party for the past 17 years.

“Let’s not go too far,” he said, adding that any issues that may have arisen would be addressed in the right forum. He said he remains committed to resolving matters in an appropriate and respectful manner.