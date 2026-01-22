IAF will stage a major aerial display during 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi, flying the special 'Sindoor' fighter formation over Kartavya Path. Flypast will highlight IAF's strength following last year’s four-day conflict with Pakistan.

New Delhi: Showcasing its aerial prowess and underscoring the dominance established during the four-day hostilities with Pakistan last May, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will fly a spectacular fighter formation named “Sindoor” over Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 'Sindoor' formation will comprise seven fighter aircraft — two each of Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI and MiG-29, along with one Jaguar. Group Captain Dharmendra Singh of the IAF shared these details while briefing the media.

Scroll to load tweet…

Overall, a total of 29 aircraft will participate in the flypast on January 26, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters. The aerial display will feature multiple formations such as Sindoor, Dhwaj, Prahar, Garud, Arjan, Varuna and Vajrang.

As part of the commemorative tribute, one of the formations will carry the flag of Operation Sindoor, marking India’s high-precision tri-services military campaign against Pakistan conducted from May 7 to 10.

Agniveer, participation in Republic Day parade

The Republic Day parade will also witness the participation of 66 Agniveer, including nine women Agniveer, who will be part of the IAF band contingent.

Flying Officer Akshita Dhankar and Flying Officer Shiv S. Shekhawat will unfurl the National Flag alongside President Droupadi Murmu during the ceremonial parade.

Scroll to load tweet…

The IAF’s 144-member marching contingent will be led by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar, with musical accompaniment from the Air Force band led by Sergeant Charles Antony Daniel. Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhary, Flight Lieutenant Prakhar Chandrakar and Flight Lieutenant Dinesh Murali will serve as supernumerary officers in the contingent.

Air Commodore Imran H. Zaidi from the Directorate of Ceremonial at Air Headquarters said the 75-member IAF band comprises 66 Agniveer, with the remaining members being air warriors.

During the ceremony, the IAF band will play a selection of stirring tunes, including ‘Nidar Yodha’ and ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ en route to the Saluting Dias.

The band will perform ‘Sound Barrier’ in front of the dais and conclude with ‘Ladakoo’ after marching past.