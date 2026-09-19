New details have emerged about the final moments of Malaika Chitre and Navam Kaul, the two 24-year-old longtime friends who were fatally struck by a subway train in New York City.

According to a New York Post report citing law-enforcement sources, Chitre, an Indian-origin woman from New Jersey, and Kaul, who was of Nepali descent, were seen hugging and kissing on the platform shortly before they ended up on the tracks. What happened in the moments that followed remains under investigation.

SAD: Investigators say man and woman, Navam Kaul and Malaika Chitre, both 24, killed by subway in lower Manhattan on September 13, 2026, were hugging and kissing before falling to tracks. pic.twitter.com/1KPW4D5nGV — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 18, 2026

The pair were hit by a southbound No. 4 train at Spring Street station in Lower Manhattan at about 3:15am on Sunday. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.