Kerala Minister GR Anil has refuted the Centre's claims, stating the LPG cylinder shortage in the state is 'extremely serious'. He cites widespread complaints from domestic consumers and says hotels are on the verge of closure due to the crisis.

Kerala Minister for Food and Civil Supplies GR Anil on Sunday said the statement made by the government in Parliament does not reflect the ground realities, asserting that the shortage of LPG cylinders in Kerala has become "extremely serious".

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'Ground Reality' Different, Says Minister

Speaking to ANI, Anil said he heard the Union minister's statement in Parliament but believes it has no connection with the situation on the ground. "Kerala is largely a consumer state, and the present crisis has started affecting the daily lives of people across the state. While it is being claimed that domestic consumers will receive cylinders as required, the reality is that many families are approaching us with complaints about non-availability," he said.

Anil further said, "While it is being claimed that domestic consumers will receive cylinders as required, the reality is that many families are approaching us with complaints about non-availability. Another major issue is that people who depend on private gas agencies are facing difficulty in getting cylinders. Even though public sector oil companies claim that they are supplying without fail, those who rely on private agencies are struggling to receive their supply."

The minister said that when he spoke to the companies, they attributed the initial issues to capacity limitations and technical problems and informed that a new server had been installed to address the issue. However, he said that despite these assurances, the problems continue.

Non-Domestic Sector Hit Hard

Highlighting the impact on non-domestic consumers, Anil said many hotels and small establishments are on the verge of closing down because they are unable to get cylinders. Even places with heavy public footfall, he said, are being supplied only on a priority basis, which is still insufficient to meet demand.

"Suresh Gopi must open his eyes and see the real situation in Kerala. Being a Malayali, he knows the conditions in the state very well and should understand the gravity of the issue," Anil said.

He said that during a meeting convened by the Chief Minister to review the situation, companies informed the state government that they currently have the capacity and stock to supply only about 20 per cent of the demand from non-domestic consumers. Even with the reorganisation of distribution, he said only a limited section could be served while a large number of consumers would remain without supply.

Kerala Govt's Measures and Proposed Solution

According to the minister, increasing the allocation of LPG cylinders to Kerala is the only real solution to address the crisis.

Anil also said the Kerala government took immediate steps after the issue emerged. He said the state sent a letter to the Union minister and convened meetings with companies operating in the state to review the situation.

Arrangements were also made to monitor stock positions daily through district collectors and hold regular discussions to reduce the severity of the crisis. The minister added that the government also examined whether additional kerosene could be supplied in areas where it is possible to support ordinary people.