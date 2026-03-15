NDA leaders including Bihar Deputy Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, and Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed confidence that the alliance will win all five seats in the upcoming Bihar Rajya Sabha elections, citing unity.

NDA Leaders Confident of Clean Sweep

Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav on Sunday exuded confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance, stating that the NDA will win all five seats of Bihar in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. "NDA will win all five seats. We have that much confidence... (On the fifth seat) no hitch is arising. We sit together in one place, discussions happen among ourselves that no vote should be missed, we keep repeating just that," Yadav told ANI.

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Earlier, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed confidence in the victory of NDA candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking with the media, Choudhary said that the candidates have been chosen carefully and said that the alliance stands united. "We have fielded five candidates after careful consideration. The entire NDA is united, and we will win all five seats," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that the NDA will emerge victorious in Bihar, adding that the alliance has "numerical strength and unity." "We are fully prepared for this. There is no doubt about it at all. NDA's candidates will win all five seats in Bihar and go to the Rajya Sabha as MPs... We have the numerical strength, the entire NDA is moving forward with unity...," he told the media.

Election Schedule and Details

The polling for the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

The term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. (ANI)