Alongside persistent pollution, Delhi’s winter cold has shown signs of easing. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24°C, while the minimum may drop to about 7°C. Moderate fog is likely through the day, with no weather warnings issued. A further temperature rise of 2 to 3 degrees is forecast around January 23, accompanied by light drizzle and stronger surface winds. This could offer temporary relief from pollution, although cloudy conditions are expected to linger.