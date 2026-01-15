- Home
Rajasthan Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Grips State, Foggy Mornings and Falling Temperatures Continue
Rajasthan Weather LATEST Update: State witnessing noticeable shift in weather patterns as winter strengthens across the state. Several regions are experiencing cold wave conditions along with light to moderate fog, while temperatures continue to dip
Winter Tightens Its Grip Across the State
Rajasthan’s winter has intensified in recent days, with a clear drop in temperatures across multiple districts. The chill is becoming more prominent, especially during early mornings and late nights, making cold wave conditions a concern in isolated areas.
Fog and Cold Wave Recorded in Several Regions
Light to moderate fog has been observed in parts of the state, reducing visibility during morning hours. Alongside this, cold wave conditions have been reported at select locations, adding to the discomfort for residents and travelers.
Temperature Variations Highlight Growing Cold
Over the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry across Rajasthan. Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature at 27.4°C, while Lamkaransar AWS reported the lowest minimum temperature at a chilly 1.4°C, reflecting the increasing intensity of winter.
