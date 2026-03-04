Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and CM Rekha Gupta celebrated Holi, calling for unity and development. PM Narendra Modi and Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva also extended festive greetings, wishing for prosperity and positivity.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Wednesday celebrated Holi at his residence along with the public. The minister emphasised the importance of standing by one another during both prosperous and challenging times.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, while speaking to ANI, said, "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of #Holi. May we live with love and be with each other in moments of joy and sorrow. May the festival of colours bring joy in everyone's life."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday celebrated Holi at her residence, expressing hope that the festival of colours would usher in a new era of development for the national capital.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, while talking to the media, said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi. I hope this festival of Holi brings new enthusiasm and a wave of development for the people of Delhi. We should celebrate Holi together in a peaceful manner..."

Wishes Pour in From Other Leaders

On the other hand, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, while speaking to ANI, said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Holi. This is a festival of colours, love and positivity. Everyone should work together for the country and Delhi."

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success to everyone.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

The Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities today, Tuesday, March 3. North India is set to mark its main celebrations tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4. (ANI)