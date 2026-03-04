The Directorate General of Shipping has formed a 24x7 Quick Response Team to support Indian seafarers amid the evolving security situation in West Asia, ensuring timely assistance, coordination, and welfare in the volatile region.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Wednesday announced that the Directorate General of Shipping has constituted a dedicated 24x7 Quick Response Team in view of the evolving security situation in West Asia, an official release said.

In an official release, the Ministry said the initiative aims to ensure timely assistance, coordination, and welfare support for Indian seafarers operating in the region. The Quick Response Team, set up under the Directorate General of Shipping, will facilitate effective communication and crisis response by working closely with shipping companies, Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) entities, Indian missions abroad, and families of seafarers. "In view of the evolving security situation in the Persian Gulf region, the Directorate General of Shipping has constituted a dedicated 24x7 Quick Response Team to ensure timely assistance, coordination, and welfare support for Indian seafarers. The team will facilitate effective communication and crisis response by working closely with shipping companies, RPSL entities, Indian missions abroad, and the families of seafarers," the release said.

Ministry Reaffirms Commitment to Safety

The Ministry stated that it is actively engaged in ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian seafarers during this period. It is maintaining close coordination with all stakeholders to provide necessary support, assistance, and evacuation facilitation, if required.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Ministry said India remains firmly dedicated to the safety, welfare, and well-being of its seafarers and continues to closely monitor the security situation in the region. "The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is actively engaged in ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian seafarers during this period, maintaining close coordination with all stakeholders to provide necessary support, assistance, and evacuation facilitation if required. India remains firmly committed to the safety, welfare, and well-being of its seafarers," the release added.

Broader Context: Regional Tensions Escalate

Earlier, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following military strikes on Iran, a fire that broke out near the premises of the US Consulate General in Dubai late Tuesday night, following a suspected drone strike, has been fully extinguished, with authorities confirming that no injuries were reported.

Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)