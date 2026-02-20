Assam CM Himanta Sarma hailed Barak Valley's importance in the state's development as Amit Shah launched a key program. In response, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi released a 20-point 'chargesheet' against the BJP govt ahead of Assembly elections.

CM Sarma Highlights Barak Valley's Role in Development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday highlighted the importance of Barak Valley in the state's development and the national Act East vision, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the nationwide Vibrant Village Programme II from Cachar.

In a post on X, Sarma wrote, "Take a look at the upcoming Barak Valley Secretariat. Today, as Adarniya @AmitShah ji is set to launch the nationwide Vibrant Village Programme II from Cachar, it shows the region's importance in the national landscape."

He further said, "A region which was once neglected, today stands as an important area in Assam's development perspective and in the national Act East vision."

Emphasising the state government's focus on infrastructure and connectivity, Sarma added, "We have placed great thrust in developing the region and a host of initiatives are being implemented in this regard, including reducing the distance between Guwahati and Silchar to just 5 hours via the upcoming Expressway."

Reiterating his government's commitment, he stated, "Our Double Engine Govt stands committed to do more and ensure the equitable development of both Barak and Brahmputra valleys."

Congress Hits Back With 20-Point 'Chargesheet'

Meanwhile, in the latest political development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday released a 20-point "chargesheet" against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government, outlining alleged grievances of the people.

According to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), the chargesheet was prepared by a committee headed by MP Pradyut Bordoloi and contains 20 major allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The document was released at a programme held at the Manvendra Sharma Complex in Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi said Priyanka Gandhi had come to understand public sentiments and had taken on the special responsibility of leading the Screening Committee, underscoring the seriousness with which the Congress is approaching the upcoming elections.

Pradyut Bordoloi stated that the chargesheet was prepared after five teams travelled across the state to gather public opinion, including inputs from grassroots organisations, indigenous groups, business communities, intellectuals and other stakeholders.

The 20-point document levels serious allegations against the state government, including claims of a "syndicate raj" operating from Dispur, alleged encouragement and protection of illegal activities such as rat-hole mining to generate unlawful funds, and accusations of turning Assam into a government-protected corridor for transportation of banned goods and drugs smuggled through international borders.

The political exchange comes as Assam gears up for the Assembly elections, with both the ruling BJP and the Congress sharpening their campaign narratives.