BEST employees called off their strike after a meeting with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Key decisions include clearing pending gratuity dues and providing an interim monthly relief of Rs 3,000 to regular employees and Rs 2,000 to wet lease workers.

Several important policy decisions concerning the strengthening of the BEST undertaking and addressing employees' demands were taken on Sunday at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Following the meeting, the BEST Employees' Action Committee announced at a press conference that the strike had been withdrawn. It was agreed that pending gratuity payments of employees would be cleared within the current financial year. Until a new wage agreement is finalized, regular BEST employees will receive an interim monthly relief of Rs 3,000, while workers on the wet lease will receive a monthly seasonal increase of Rs 2,000.

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The meeting was held at Sahyadri Guest House under the chairmanship of Eknath Shinde. Those present included Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, MLAs Sachin Ahir and Murji Patel, Additional Chief Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary Navin Sona, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi, and office-bearers of the BEST Employees' Action Committee.

Key Directives and Financial Commitments

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde also directed that BEST bus services be resumed immediately. He instructed that employees' pending gratuity dues be paid within the current financial year.

To further strengthen Mumbai's public transport system, 5,000 new buses will be procured over the next three years under BEST's own ownership, with the necessary financial provisions to be made in a planned manner.

In addition, until a new wage agreement is reached, the government approved a Rs 3,000 monthly interim increase for regular BEST employees and a Rs 2,000 monthly seasonal increase for waitlisted workers.

Future Transformation of BEST

Mr. Shinde assured that the 'Kayapalat' (Transformation) proposal prepared by the BEST administration would be submitted to the government immediately and subsequently placed before the Cabinet for approval.

Emphasizing the importance of the undertaking, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that BEST is Mumbai's lifeline and must be strengthened and made more capable. (ANI)