A 20-year-old was charred to death in Bagalkote, Karnataka, after his bike caught fire following a collision with a bus. In a separate incident, a minor fire at Bengaluru's Nagasandra Metro Station was promptly extinguished with no casualties.

A 20-year-old youth was burnt to death on the spot after his bike caught fire following a collision with a bus near Soragaon village in Mudhol taluk on Sunday.

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The deceased has been identified as Naveen Hanumant Gork, a resident of Janata Plot in Mudhol town.

According to police, the accident occurred when a bus heading from Badami to Ichalkaranji collided with the bike. The impact caused the bike to burst into flames, leaving the rider charred at the spot.

Tension prevailed at the site for some time after the accident. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

Minor Fire at Bengaluru Metro Station

Earlier, another minor fire incident occurred on Sunday at around 1:30 PM near the emergency exit area of Nagasandra Metro Station, involving a signboard, a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official said.

The incident occurred at the metro station on the Green Line of Namma Metro. Thick smoke and flames were seen rising from a section of the station, alerting the commuters and residents in the surrounding area.

The operations and fire response teams immediately attended the site and promptly extinguished the fire. The situation is fully under control, officials added.

There has been no untoward incident and no disruption to Metro train services.The Metro Corporation has requested the public not to panic, and further updates, if any, will be shared. Further details are awaited. (ANI)