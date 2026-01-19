Raipur Weather LATEST Update: Sunny, Warm Day Forecast On January 19th; Check Here
Raipur Weather LATEST Update: Today, January 19, will feel like a hot day in Raipur due to bright sunshine and increased temperatures. Find out if summer will be felt here in January itself
Raipur Weather
On Jan 19, 2026, Raipur's weather will be clear and dry. The sun will be out from the morning, with clear skies all day. The min temp will be about 15°C, max up to 32°C.
Sunligt
Sunlight will begin around 6 AM with temps near 20°C. By noon, the sun will be intense, pushing temps to 30-32°C. In the evening, it will cool to 25°C, with a slight chill at night.
Sunny and Warm
At 8 AM, it'll be sunny in Raipur at 24°C. Heat will peak at noon. A pleasant breeze will arrive by 5 PM. By 10 PM, the temp will drop to 18°C. No fog or cold wave all day.
Temperature
On Jan 16, Raipur's max temp was 28°C, min 12°C. A slight rise is seen by Jan 19. On Jan 20, day temp may be 32°C, night 17°C. Raipur will stay dry despite rain chances elsewhere.
Alert
Drink more water due to rising temps and be careful in the sun. The UV index is moderate, so wear light clothes. A light sweater might be needed for the slightly chilly evening.
