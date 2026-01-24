Raipur Weather LATEST Update: Clear Skies; Mild Temperature; Check Forecast
Raipur Weather LATEST Update: What will the weather be like in Raipur on January 24, 2026? How hot will it be during the day, how cold at night, and what will the air quality be like? Read the full details here
Today's Weather
On Jan 24, 2026, Raipur's weather will be clear and dry. Winter's chill is fading. Expect mild warmth in the day and cool mornings/nights. Max temp around 28°C, min 14°C.
Temperature
At 8 AM, Raipur's temp will be around 18°C with clear skies. It'll warm up to 27°C by 2 PM, but low humidity will keep it comfy. A 10-15 km/h northwest wind will be present.
Evening Temperature
A slight chill will set in after 6 PM in Raipur, with night temps dropping to 14°C. It won't be freezing, but light warm clothes are needed. The cold wave is nearly gone.
AQI
Raipur's Air Quality Index on Jan 24 is predicted to be a moderate 80-90. The air quality is decent, but sensitive groups should limit time outdoors as a precaution.
AQI, Sunrise, Sunset
Kids and the elderly should be cautious in the mild cold. Stay hydrated to avoid dry skin. Use a mask if pollution exceeds 100 AQI. Sunrise is 6:45 AM, sunset 6:00 PM.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.