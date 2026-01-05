Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Severe Cold Wave Hits Mela Pilgrims; Check Forecast
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: For the past few days, there's been a severe cold spell across UP, including Prayagraj. Meanwhile, the Magh Mela has started in Prayag. The weather department has issued a cold alert for the Kalpvasis (pilgrims)
Weather Department Forecast
According to the weather department, since Jan 2nd, the biting cold in Prayagraj has intensified due to cold days, fog, and a cold wave. No relief is expected for a few days.
January 5th Temperature
On Monday, Jan 5th, the max day temperature in Prayagraj will be around 16 degrees, dropping below 9 degrees at night. Residents will experience severe cold due to this drop.
Dense Fog
On Jan 5th, dense fog will cover most UP districts, including Prayagraj, Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi. The fog will be present in the morning and at night.
Fog Alert
On Monday, Jan 5th, a cold-day and fog alert is in effect for Prayagraj, Amethi, Raebareli, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Agra, and other districts.
MaghMela Weather
The weather dept has alerted pilgrims at the Magh Mela. Due to dense fog and a cold wave at the Sangam, people are advised to wear warm clothes and use bonfires for warmth.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.