Udhampur Police nabbed an accused, Rakesh Kumar, who was absconding for over two years in a poppy straw case. In another action, police attached a truck worth ₹40 lakh belonging to a habitual bovine smuggler under the BNSS.

Absconder in NDPS Case Arrested

Udhampur Police have arrested an accused who had been evading arrest for over two and a half years, in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, officials said on Wednesday.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Bishnah, Jammu, was arrested by a police team led by PSI Rhythan Sharma under the supervision of SHO Rehambal, Insp Purshottam.

The case dates back to October 12, 2023, when a car was intercepted by the police near Phalata. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which was found to be carrying 105.06 kg of poppy straw. An FIR was registered under Sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Rehambal. Kumar had been on the run since then, but sustained efforts and continuous tracking led to his arrest on Wednesday. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Police Attach Vehicle in Bovine Smuggling Case

Earlier in February, Jammu and Kashmir Police attached a vehicle valued at ₹40 lakh belonging to a habitual bovine smuggler. The action was taken under Section 107(5) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following orders issued by the Court of the District Mobile Magistrate in Udhampur.

According to the police, the attached property is a Tata Motors Truck (LPT 2518 TC) owned by Rayees Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Anantnag. The vehicle was found to be involved in multiple offences, including cases registered under Sections 223 and 318(4) of the BNS, as well as Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act at Police Station Rehambal.

During the investigation, the Investigating Officer from Police Station Rehambal conducted a comprehensive inquiry into the criminal antecedents and financial background of the accused. The probe established that the offending vehicle had been utilised for unlawful bovine smuggling activities. Consequently, the vehicle was lawfully seized and provisionally attached under the provisions of the BNSS.

This marks the second vehicle attached by the Udhampur Police in similar cases this year, bringing the total value of seized assets to ₹50 lakh. (ANI)