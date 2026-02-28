In Ajmer, PM Narendra Modi launched development projects worth ₹17,000 crore, handed over 21,000 appointment letters, and kicked off a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign, hailing the progress under the 'double-engine' government in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering in Ajmer today, marking a significant milestone in Rajasthan's development journey. The Prime Minister paid homage to the cultural and heroic legacy of the region, including the Tejaji Dham of Sursura and the bravery of Major Dalpat Singh, whose role in liberating Haifa is still honoured in Israel. According to an official release from Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi expressed satisfaction that the "double-engine government" in Rajasthan has completed two years of rapid progress. "The government is fulfilling the promises of development with which it came to serve the people. And today is a day to further accelerate this campaign of development," emphasised PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that today's event saw the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth approximately ₹17,000 crore across sectors, including roads, electricity, water, health, and education, which are set to increase the convenience of the people of Rajasthan and create immense employment opportunities for the youth. PM Modi noted a new era for the state's youth as appointment letters were handed over to more than 21,000 new recruits today.

Empowering 'Nari Shakti' and Women's Health

Furthermore, the Prime Minister launched the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign from Ajmer, describing it as a pivotal step toward empowering India's 'Nari Shakti' (women's power) and ensuring the health of mothers and daughters, a release said. "We all know that when a mother falls ill in the family, the house feels scattered. If the mother is healthy, the family remains capable of facing every crisis. With this sentiment, the government has run many schemes to provide support to women," PM Modi highlighted.

The Prime Minister detailed the government's sensitive approach to women's health and dignity, citing the successful implementation of "mission mode" solutions for toilets, sanitary pads, and the Ujjwala Gas Scheme. He also mentioned the safe motherhood scheme that deposits ₹5,000 into the accounts of sisters to ensure nutritious food during pregnancy, moving away from a culture of neglect to one of sensitivity.

Infrastructure Push Transforms Rajasthan

Focusing on infrastructure, the Prime Minister stated that modern connectivity through roads, rail, and air is changing the destiny of Rajasthan. He highlighted how improved travel facilitates tourism in places like Ajmer-Pushkar, directly supporting local businesses, artisans, and taxi drivers, a release stated. "The infrastructure being built around the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor is turning Rajasthan into a 'land of opportunities' for global investment, " PM Modi said.

India's Global Stature and Military Might

Reflecting on India's rising global stature, PM Modi spoke about the world's largest AI Summit held in Delhi recently and his visit to Israel, where India's progress and valour were praised. PM Modi said, "Prime ministers and presidents of many countries of the world came to it; the heads of big companies came; everyone praised India with an open mind."

Highlighting the success of India's Armed Forces in the last 11 years, PM Modi said, "The Indian Army has dealt a heavy blow to terrorists and the enemies of the country on every front. Our army has been victorious in every mission, on every front. From surgical strikes to Operation Sindoor, they proved their mettle."

Addressing Farmer Grievances

Addressing long-standing farmer grievances, the Prime Minister noted the current government is committed to bringing the ERCP project to life. He emphasised that the campaign to interlink rivers, including the modified 'Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal' and 'Yamuna-Rajasthan' link projects, will provide certain and significant benefits to the farmers of Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, and Bundi.

Solar Power for Prosperity

The Prime Minister highlighted Rajasthan's potential to earn prosperity from the sun. Under the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, the government provides ₹78,000 in assistance for installing rooftop solar panels. With over 1.25 lakh families already joined in Rajasthan, many households are seeing their electricity bills drop to nearly zero.

PM Modi concluded by reiterating the mantra of "Developed India from Developed Rajasthan," envisioning a prosperous life for every family in the state, a release added. (ANI)