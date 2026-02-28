A 22-year-old man was injured in Mumbai after an iron rod fell from the Sewri-Worli Bridge on Friday night. The victim, identified as Ganesh Vishnu Budhale, was admitted to a hospital in Parel and is reported to be in a stable condition.

A 22-year-old man was injured after an iron rod fell from the Sewri-Worli Bridge onto Acharya Donde Marg in Mumbai on Friday night. The incident occurred at around 8:48 pm on February 27. The injured, identified as Ganesh Vishnu Budhale, was rushed to Gleneagles Hospital in Parel by local resident. According to the attending doctor, Budhale has been admitted and is in stable condition. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)