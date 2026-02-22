Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested two absconding criminals of the Vicky Sanyasi gang after an encounter near Qutab Enclave. The accused, involved in over a dozen cases including extortion and firing, were nabbed after a shootout.

Crime Branch of Delhi Police apprehended two wanted and absconding criminals following an encounter in the intervening hours of Sunday near the Urban Extension Road (UER-II) towards Qutab Enclave.

According to Delhi Police, the miscreants identified as Bharat alias Manni and Veeraz alias Virodhi were involved in more than a dozen cases and were active members of the Vinod alias Vicky Sanyasi gang.

Crackdown on Extortion Gangs

The action came as a crackdown against gangsters making extortion calls and a surge in their activities relating to firing on victims to extort money.

The Police Operation

As per the release, police received information through a secret informer about absconding accused persons wanted in a case linked to a firing incident in the limits of Police Station Bindapur. It was also conveyed that these accused persons frequently changed their locations.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Pawan Kumar, comprising SI Raja Ram, HC Amit Kumar, HC Jitender, HC Manish, under the close supervision of ACP/AGS Bhagwati Prasad. Team AGS, specifically Head Constable Amit Kumar, was working to trace the accused person involved in the firing incident at PS Bindapur.

The Encounter

The police team laid a trap to nab the absconding accused. When the police tried to stop a scooty with a pillion rider, the accused ran towards the bushes. Bharat alias fired a round at Head Constable Kumar, which the police official narrowly escaped, the press release said.

Kumar also fired one round in the air in order to warn the absconding accused to stop, after which another bullet was fired, which hit the accused's leg.

According to police, the second accused also tried to fire at the police officials, but his pistol was jammed.

Background of the Accused

Accused Bharat alias Manni was noted to be involved in 15 cases and came out of the Tihar Jail on January 21.

Further details on the case are awaited. (ANI)