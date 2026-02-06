Delhi Latest Weather Update: Foggy Mornings and Poor AQI Continue in NCR
Delhi-NCR may face a tough day as dense fog, chilly winds, and poor air quality dominate the weather on February 6, likely affecting visibility, health, and daily commutes.
The morning of Feb 6 could be tough for Delhi-NCR. The weather dept says dense fog will make it hard to see on roads, with visibility dropping to 50 meters in some areas.
The sky may be partly cloudy with some light sun. Min temps will be 10-13°C, max 22-25°C. A weaker western disturbance offers some relief, but chilly winds will persist.
No rain is expected in Delhi-NCR, so no worries about getting wet. But cold winds will make it less comfortable. It'll feel colder in the morning and at night, so bundle up.
Air quality is also a concern, with the AQI expected to be 'poor' (250-300). The mix of fog and pollution can worsen breathing issues. The vulnerable should stay indoors.
Dense fog will likely impact traffic, with possible flight and train delays. Use fog lights when driving. Snowfall in the Himalayas is affecting Delhi's weather.
