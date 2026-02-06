Gurugram Latest Weather Update: Foggy Morning and Cold Day Expected Today
Gurugram may witness a challenging day on February 6 as dense fog, cold winds, and very poor air quality are expected to affect visibility, health, and daily routines across the city.
The morning of February 6, 2026, will start with mist and fog for Gurugram residents. The weather department predicts dense fog, reducing visibility to 50-200 meters.
The sky will be partly cloudy with some sun. The minimum temperature will be 9-12°C, and the maximum around 21-24°C. Cold winds at 15-25 km/h will make it feel colder.
No rain is expected, but it will feel colder at night. Residents in open areas and high-rises will need warm clothes. The current cold wave makes it feel colder than average.
Pollution is also a concern. The AQI is expected to be 280-350 ('very poor'). Dense fog will trap pollutants, worsening respiratory issues. Kids and the elderly should stay indoors.
Fog may affect highways and the airport, causing slow traffic and flight delays. Use fog lamps while driving. The cold may also slow down work in commercial areas. Stay updated.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.