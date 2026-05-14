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Prateek Yadav Funeral

Wednesday morning brought grim news for Lucknow. Around 6:00 AM, household staff rushed Prateek Yadav to the Civil Hospital. According to hospital officials, it was too late by the time he arrived. His pulse had stopped and his pupils were fixed. Doctors had to declare him 'brought dead'. Sources say he had been unwell for some time and had recently returned after treatment at a private hospital. The fact that only his staff, and not family, were with him has sparked a lot of discussion on social media.