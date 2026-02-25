- Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a standing ovation as he arrived at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. With 'Modi, Modi' chants, PM Narendra Modi received standing ovation. He will shortly address the Israeli parliament.
Warm Welcome for PM Modi At Knesset Amid Focus On Strategic Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a standing ovation and chants of “Modi, Modi” as he arrived at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, during his official visit. The reception underscored the strong diplomatic warmth between India and Israel as PM Modi prepared to address Israeli lawmakers.
#WATCH | Jerusalem, Israel: With 'Modi, Modi' chants, PM Narendra Modi receives a standing ovation at the Knesset, Israeli parliament
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/K5L0tqyMEF
— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2026
Welcoming him, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana highlighted the historic ties between the two nations, noting that India had provided refuge to Jewish communities during difficult periods of history. He emphasised growing cooperation between the two countries, especially in advanced technology, innovation, and strategic sectors.
PM Modi’s two-day visit focuses on strengthening defence collaboration, trade partnerships, and technology exchange between India and Israel. The visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the strained relationship between the United States and Iran. Officials say both countries are looking to expand cooperation in security, agriculture technology, cyber systems, and innovation-driven industries.
The Prime Minister’s address to the Knesset is expected to outline India’s vision for deeper strategic engagement with Israel, with emphasis on economic growth, defence preparedness, and technology-led development.
Benjamin Netanyahu Netanyahu on PM Modi hug
Speaking at the Knesset, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised his close bond with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He recalled welcoming PM Modi with his wife Sara at the airport and described their embrace as a genuine gesture of friendship.
#WATCH | Jerusalem, Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "It's been a wondrous friendship, both personally between the two of us and between our two countries and our peoples. Earlier today, my wife Sara and I greeted you at the airport. And just as you came… pic.twitter.com/dc0gj99Wvj
— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2026
Netanyahu said the warmth between the two leaders reflects the strong and sincere ties shared by the peoples of Israel and India.
Strategic partnership seen as force multiplier
Netanyahu said India, with its vast population, and Israel, though smaller, are both powerful nations in their own ways. He described their partnership as an “enormous multiplier” that strengthens capabilities, innovation and spirit on both sides. According to him, the alliance enhances not only national strengths but also practical cooperation, showing how close relations between the two countries can deliver meaningful results across many sectors.
Leaders reaffirm strong friendship
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an 'excellent meeting' with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his two-day visit to Israel, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations. PM Modi said he was deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by Netanyahu, calling him a friend.
He expressed hope that the India-Israel partnership would continue to grow stronger across multiple sectors in coming years ahead.
Focus on cooperation across key sectors
During discussions, the two leaders explored opportunities to expand cooperation in technology, water management, agriculture and talent partnership. PM Modi said it was a delight to return to Israel after nine years and noted that both sides reviewed important regional developments.
The talks reflected a shared commitment to deepen strategic ties, strengthen innovation-driven collaboration and expand practical partnerships that deliver mutual economic and security benefits for both nations.
Visit schedule and upcoming agreements
Netanyahu described PM Modi’s visit as historic and highlighted their close personal rapport. He said the leaders would attend events at the Knesset, visit an innovation programme in Jerusalem and jointly tour Yad Vashem. He confirmed that both sides would hold further talks with officials and sign agreements covering economic, security and diplomatic cooperation to advance the India-Israel partnership in the coming period.
