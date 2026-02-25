Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a standing ovation and chants of “Modi, Modi” as he arrived at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, during his official visit. The reception underscored the strong diplomatic warmth between India and Israel as PM Modi prepared to address Israeli lawmakers.

#WATCH | Jerusalem, Israel: With 'Modi, Modi' chants, PM Narendra Modi receives a standing ovation at the Knesset, Israeli parliament



Welcoming him, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana highlighted the historic ties between the two nations, noting that India had provided refuge to Jewish communities during difficult periods of history. He emphasised growing cooperation between the two countries, especially in advanced technology, innovation, and strategic sectors.

PM Modi’s two-day visit focuses on strengthening defence collaboration, trade partnerships, and technology exchange between India and Israel. The visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including the strained relationship between the United States and Iran. Officials say both countries are looking to expand cooperation in security, agriculture technology, cyber systems, and innovation-driven industries.

The Prime Minister’s address to the Knesset is expected to outline India’s vision for deeper strategic engagement with Israel, with emphasis on economic growth, defence preparedness, and technology-led development.