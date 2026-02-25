AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer attended the 22nd Graduation Day of Katuri Medical College in Guntur. He advised new medical professionals that their journey is about fostering hope and resilience, stressing the importance of compassionate care.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated as the Chief Guest at the 22nd Graduation Day celebrations of Katuri Medical College and Hospital held in the College campus in Guntur on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer stated that the journey of a medical professional is filled with challenges and opportunities for growth, and the practice of medicine is not just about treating ailments but also about fostering hope and resilience.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Governor Stresses Compassionate Care

The governor said that a key aspect of a healthcare professional's role is to provide compassionate care to patients, and by fostering a caring environment, healthcare professionals contribute to the overall well-being of patients and promote a positive healing experience.

On AI's Role in Healthcare

Governor Abdul Nazeer said that healthcare may be transformed by AI, but its successful use requires ethical and responsible use, and technology should be used as an ally, but never to be allowed to replace accountability, empathy, or ethical decision-making.

Doctor Chandrasekhar Sankurathri, Founder of Sankurathri Foundation, Kakinada, participated in the programme as a Guest of Honour. Katuri Subbarao, Chairman, Katuri Medical College and Hospital, Guntur, presided over the Graduation Day programme. (ANI)