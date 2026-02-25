Union Minister L Murugan announced that the NDA is gearing up for PM Modi's March 1 visit to Madurai, where he will address a public meeting. All alliance partners, including AIADMK and PMK leaders, will reportedly share the stage.

NDA Gears Up for PM Modi's Madurai Rally

Union Minister L Murugan on Wednesday announced that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance in Tamil Nadu is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state. Speaking to ANI, Murugan said that the NDA alliance is getting ready for PM Modi's visit to Madurai on March 1, where he will address a public meeting, adding that the event is expected to draw huge participation from across southern Tamil Nadu, similar to the massive public meeting held on January 23 in Kerala.

"Our NDA alliance is getting ready. On January 23rd, we had an all-NDA public meeting in Kerala, and a huge rally was held there. And coming 1st of March, our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is coming to Madurai, and he is addressing the public meeting," Murugan told ANI.

Murugan highlighted that all NDA alliance partners will share the stage during the event, including AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam's TTV Dhinakaran, and GK Vasan, among others. He further emphasised the significance of Madurai, noting it as a historic and politically important city in Tamil Nadu. "Madurai is always a very important place for Tamil Nadu politics, Tamil Nadu history. So in Tamil Nadu, we are all ready to welcome our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Murugan added.

PM's Southern India Tour Itinerary

PM Modi will undertake a significant visit to southern India beginning with his arrival in Chennai on the night of February 28. According to top Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) sources, the Prime Minister will stay overnight at the Governor's residence in Chennai. Elaborate security and administrative arrangements have been put in place across the city ahead of his arrival.

On the morning of March 1, the Prime Minister will depart for Puducherry, where he is scheduled to participate in a public programme and address a large gathering. The visit is expected to highlight key developmental initiatives and government welfare schemes, and draw participation from local leaders, officials, and party workers.

Engagements in Madurai

After concluding his engagements in Puducherry, the Prime Minister will proceed to Madurai, often referred to as the "city that never sleeps" and one of Tamil Nadu's most culturally significant centres. During his Madurai visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers and have darshan at the historic Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, one of the six sacred abodes (Arupadai Veedu) of Lord Murugan and an important pilgrimage site. Notably, this is the same temple that was recently in the spotlight following the Karthigai Deepam-related issue, which had drawn public and administrative attention.

Following the temple visit, he will attend and address a grand public meeting in Madurai. The rally is expected to witness a large turnout from across southern districts, with leaders and supporters gathering to hear the Prime Minister's address.

Tour's Strategic Significance

The Prime Minister's tour is expected to reinforce outreach efforts in the region while highlighting cultural heritage, infrastructure growth, and public welfare initiatives.

Political Context in Tamil Nadu

Notably, the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) won 159 seats, with 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others, including independents, won eight seats.

The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)