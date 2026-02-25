In 2024-25, Ahmedabad's firefighters saved 678 lives, extinguished 2,835 fires and carried out 3,606 rescues. Recent operations include rescuing a trapped BRTS driver and two victims of a building collapse. The city plans to add new fire stations.

As Ahmedabad moves round the clock, its firefighters remain on constant vigil, responding swiftly to emergencies across the city. In 2024-25, the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) saved 678 lives, extinguished 2,835 fires and carried out 3,606 rescue operations -- figures that reflect both the scale of urban challenges and the department's preparedness. Most recently, fire personnel rescued a trapped Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) driver within an hour after his bus rammed into a bridge pillar, averting what could have turned into a major tragedy.

Station Fire Officer Ravidan R Gadhavi of Thaltej Fire Station said the department is equipped with advanced fire tenders such as Emergency Fire Tenders, Gajraj units and Volvo Hydraulic Platforms (HPL). Recalling the recent bus accident rescue, he noted that the team acted promptly and managed to extricate the injured driver safely from the mangled vehicle. With modern equipment and trained personnel, the city's fire services are strengthening their emergency response capabilities.

Major Expansion Plans

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) plans to establish a fire station every 10 square kilometres and recruit around 200 additional personnel to further reduce response times. Chief Fire Officer Amit Dongre stated that, as per government guidelines, one fire station is required for every 10 square kilometres. Approval has been granted for 15 new fire stations, with work set to begin soon. Fifteen stations are planned this year, and land has already been identified for another 15 next year. In the next two to three years, Ahmedabad is expected to have nearly 50 fire stations, significantly expanding its emergency network.

Swift Response to Building Collapse

In another recent incident, fire brigade teams responded swiftly to a sudden building collapse in the Gheekanta area. Divisional Fire Officer Pankaj Rawal said two people, a man and a woman, were trapped under the debris. Due to surrounding constraints, heavy machinery could not be deployed, forcing rescuers to work manually. Within 30 minutes, the team successfully pulled both victims out, rescuing the man alive.

Gautami Panchal, whose family member was injured in the incident, said emergency responders arrived promptly after a call to the 108 helpline. Her mother-in-law had been trapped after an iron angle from the ceiling collapsed. She was rescued and immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

As the city continues to grow and urban risks increase, Ahmedabad's firefighters remain steadfast in their mission, ready at all hours to confront danger, safeguard lives and serve as silent guardians of the city. (ANI)