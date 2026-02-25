PM Modi made history by addressing the Knesset in Jerusalem, condemning terrorism, backing peace efforts, and reaffirming strong India-Israel ties through partnership, shared history and strategic cooperation across security, technology, diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Knesset in Jerusalem. He received a standing ovation and chants of “Modi, Modi” as he began with “Namaste” and “Shalom”. Condemning the October 7 Hamas attack, he said India stands firmly with Israel, adding that no cause can justify the murder of civilians or terrorism. Through his address, the PM combined condolences, historical reflection and strategic vision, condemning terrorism, backing the Gaza Peace Initiative, recalling India’s recognition of Israel and wartime sacrifices, and reaffirming friendship, shared values and long-term partnership between the peoples of India and Israel.

Greeting from one ancient civilisation to another

Addressing the Knesset, Narendra Modi said it was a privilege to speak before the distinguished House as India’s Prime Minister and as a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another. He conveyed the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership.

Firm stand against terrorism

He said no cause can justify the murder of civilians and nothing can justify terrorism. Recalling India’s long suffering from terror, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which Israeli citizens were among those killed, he stressed India’s zero-tolerance policy with no double standards and called for sustained, coordinated global action to protect peace and stability.

Condolences and solidarity with Israel

The Prime Minister expressed the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost in the October 7 Hamas attack. Noting he was born on September 17, 1950, the day India formally recognised Israel, he said India feels Israel’s pain, shares its grief, and stands firmly with Israel now and in the future.

Support for Gaza Peace Initiative

He said the Gaza Peace Initiative endorsed by the UN Security Council offers a pathway to a just and durable peace for all people in the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. India supports the initiative and called for efforts guided by wisdom, courage and humanity through dialogue and stability.

India’s historic ties and shared heritage

He noted that Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination, preserving their faith while participating fully in society. He added that India’s connection to the region is also written in sacrifice, with more than 4,000 Indian soldiers losing their lives here during the First World War.

Message of partnership and shared future

He emphasised that India and Israel share deep historical links, mutual respect and a forward-looking partnership. India joins Israel and the world in pursuing dialogue, peace and stability, reaffirming a relationship built on trust, cooperation and shared commitment to security and development.

PM Modi signs Knesset guestbook ahead of Israel parliament address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday signed the official guestbook at the Knesset in Chagall Hall during his two-day state visit to Israel. He also laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at the Israeli Parliament ahead of his address.





Alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted a group of cheerful children waving Indian and Israeli flags. He warmly interacted with the youngsters, who were visibly excited and eagerly took selfies with him during the welcome.











Modi-Netanyahu Meeting Highlights Strong India-Israel Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an “excellent meeting” with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing technology, water management, agriculture and regional issues to boost bilateral ties. Modi thanked Netanyahu for a warm welcome during his two-day visit. Netanyahu called the trip historic. Modi also received a vibrant reception from the diaspora.

