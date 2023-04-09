Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (PHOTOS) PM Narendra Modi at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 8:17 AM IST

    Later in the day, the Prime Minister would release the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger'. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday for a safari during his eighth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year. As per his itinerary, the Prime Minister had a night stay in Mysuru and at 7:15 AM on Sunday visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

    Later in the day, the Prime Minister would release the latest tiger census data marking the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger'. A commemorative coin on the completion of 50 years of 'Project Tiger' will also be released on the occasion. India aims to sustain a viable tiger population based on a scientifically calculated carrying capacity of habitats while maintaining a balance between development and wildlife conservation, the head of 'Project Tiger', which completed 50 years on April 1, said earlier this week. 

    He will also release the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal', and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of a range of countries harbouring these species.

    During his visit to Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district, the Prime Minister will visit and interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities.

    He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district and interact with mahouts and 'kavadis' of the elephant camp.

    The Prime Minister will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

    In view of the Prime Minister's visit, security has been tightened in Mysuru. The district administration has banned tourists visiting the tiger reserve from April 6 to April 9. In addition to it, the authorities also closed vehicular movement on the National Highway 181 and vehicles passing through this road have been diverted in view of the VVIP visit.

