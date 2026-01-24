Patna Weather LATEST Update: Unusually Warm January Expected; Check Forecast
Patna Weather LATEST Update: On January 24, 2026, Patna will feel warm for January. Find out how high the temperature might go, the day and night weather, and get all the health-related info here
Patna Weather
On Jan 24, 2026, the weather in Patna will be completely clear and sunny. The cold wave in Bihar has weakened, so you'll feel a slight warmth instead of cold during the day. Bright sunshine will make it easy for people to go out and do their daily chores.
Max Temperature
According to the weather department, the max temp in Patna on Jan 24 could hit around 29°C, with a minimum of about 15°C. The day will feel pleasant with strong sun, but a slight chill will return after sunset. Winds will blow at 10-12 km/h, keeping the evenings cool.
Temperature
Typically, Patna's average max temp in January is around 25°C and the minimum is 14°C. This time, temps are above normal, making winter seem to be ending early. Sunshine is expected from Jan 23-26, with light clouds possible from Jan 27.
Forecast
On January 24, there's no chance of rain or fog in Patna. Due to the clear weather, road and rail travelers won't face any issues. The open and clear weather makes it a great day for outings or planning outdoor activities.
Strong Sun
Strong sun can cause dehydration, so it's important to drink enough water. Light woolens are best to protect against both daytime warmth and nighttime chill. Air quality may be moderate, so those with breathing issues should use a mask. Keep kids and the elderly safe from the night cold.
