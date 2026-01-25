- Home
- Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case: Injury Marks On Student's Private Parts, Semen Found On Clothes
Patna NEET student death: A forensic report has come out in the death case of a NEET aspirant in a Patna girls' hostel. The investigation has intensified after semen was found on her clothes. Revelations are expected from SIT, FSL, and AIIMS reports.
Patna NEET aspirant death case: Shocking details emerge
The death of a NEET aspirant in a Patna hostel has taken a grim turn. A forensic report given to the SIT hints at assault. Semen found on her clothes is now a crucial lead for the probe.
What post-mortem report suggested?
The FSL team collected samples from the hostel, taking a week for lab tests. The sealed report was given to the SIT. The post-mortem had already hinted at possible sexual abuse.
Family alleges sexual assault
The family alleges there were injury marks all over the student's body, including private parts, pointing to violence. They are upset that police initially dismissed their claims.
Case moved to SIT amid uproar
Amid uproar, the case was moved from Patna police to an SIT. For a fair probe, the SIT sent the report to Patna AIIMS, where a team of 10 experts is reviewing all documents.
Probe continues
The SIT revisited a private hospital to question staff again. They're trying to find out if her head injury happened before or after she arrived. CCTV footage is also being checked.
