A thorough investigation is underway into the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and the CBI has taken over the case to ensure justice.

Abhinav Kumar, Patna Sadar Assistant Superintendent of Police, on Monday, said that a thorough investigation is underway in the death of a NEET aspirant in a Patna Hostel. "An investigation is underway, and whatever facts emerge during the investigation will be shared with you. We are investigating from all angles..." he said.

Government Assures Justice, Forms SIT

Earlier, on Sunday, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the Bihar government is taking all necessary measures to ensure justice in the NEET aspirant's death in Patna. Manjhi stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and the CBI has also taken over the case. "The Bihar government is taking all necessary steps, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed. The CBI has also taken over the case. Whoever committed this crime will not escape punishment, and action will be taken against those involved... If there are any difficulties in the case, we will also speak to the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India, and every possible step will be taken. Steps will also be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," Jitan Ram Manjhi told reporters in Patna.

Parents Allege Non-Cooperation from Hostel

Earlier, Parents who gathered outside the Patna hostel on Sunday expressed frustration, claiming that hostel authorities were not cooperating and that students were unable to continue their studies after a NEET aspirant student died during treatment. According to the police, the NEET aspirant died during treatment in Patna. While there were reports of an alleged sexual assault, the police said that the doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the case. The Bihar Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Speaking to ANI, students' parents said they were not allowed to enter the premises. A hosteller's mother, Poonam Singh, said that parents were being kept out despite repeated requests. (ANI)