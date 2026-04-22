One Year After Pahalgam Attack: Horror Still Haunts Families, Pain Refuses to Fade
One year after the Pahalgam terror attack, families of victims continue to grapple with unbearable loss, trauma, and unanswered questions, as memories of that day remain painfully alive.
One Year After Pahalgam: Families Still Living the Day That Never Ended
A year has passed since the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam shook the nation. But for the families of the 26 victims, time has not healed — it has only deepened the silence left behind.
On the eve of the anniversary, the Indian Army issued a stark message: “When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is Served. India Stands United.” The words were accompanied by a symbolic poster — a reminder that while the nation moves forward, it does not forget.
Yet, beyond statements and ceremonies, the real story lies inside homes that have never been the same again.
When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive.
Justice is Served.
India Stands United.#SindoorAnniversary#JusticeEndures#NationFirstpic.twitter.com/rtgYu9Hg11
— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 21, 2026
A Memorial by the River, A Void at Home
In the meadows of Baisaran Valley, where the attack unfolded, a black marble memorial now stands along the Lidder river in Pahalgam. It bears 26 names — 25 tourists and local ponywallah Adil Shah.
It is a place of remembrance.
But for families, memory is not confined to stone.
It lives in empty chairs, unfinished conversations, and lives interrupted mid-sentence.
“Life Ended That Day”: Lt Vinay Narwal’s Family
For the family of Lt Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer, grief has not softened with time.
He had been married just days before the attack. What was meant to be the beginning of a new life turned into a permanent goodbye.
Speaking from his Karnal home, his father Rajesh Narwal told PTI:
"After the tragedy struck, our lives completely changed. Earlier, our lives were going smoothly, but now we cannot overcome what has happened. Though we continue to live as we must, life has truly ended for us the day we received this devastating news."
He pauses often while speaking — as if each memory carries weight.
"A father who loses a young son knows what the pain is. With the passage of time, one may recover from small jolts in life, but this pain will remain forever."
Vinay had plans — written down carefully in a notebook. A future mapped out.
"He became an officer at a young age. He also maintained a notebook about his plans in life," his father recalls.
But what stays with him most is not the plans, but the person.
"He was my son, but I think of him as an angel."
Even now, small memories surface without warning:
"I still remember the joy on his face when he took his first step to walk while holding my finger."
Just days before the attack, the house was filled with wedding celebrations.
"And three days after the wedding reception was held, the terror incident happened. It was a mountain of sorrow for us and other families who lost their loved ones."
“I Saw Him Die”: Trauma That Refuses to Fade
For many survivors, the pain is not just loss — it is memory.
Pragati Jagdale, who lost her husband Santosh Jagdale and his friend Kaustubh Ganbote, still relives the moment.
"We were all happy, taking pictures at Baisaran Valley when suddenly gunshots were heard. Within moments, terrorists targeted my husband, his friend Kaustubh Ganbote, and other unarmed Hindu tourists on the basis of religion and killed them."
She watched it happen.
"The incident has deeply scarred my psyche and it is not possible to forget that trauma."
Her daughter Asavari describes a life now shaped by fear:
"If there is a loud noise, even something like firecrackers, we panic - wondering whether it is another attack. There is always a sense of fear, even around strangers. It has changed the way we live."
Despite counselling, the wounds remain:
"I don't think any treatment can erase this memory or reduce its intensity. It will stay with us for life."
Silence, The Only Response
In Kochi, Arathi R Menon — who saw her father N Ramachandran being killed — struggles to even speak about it.
"What more to say. I don't want to say anything more. A year has gone by, everything is the same. So, I don't want to comment anything about it. Right now I am not in a state to comment anything. I am so sorry."
Her words trail off — a reflection of grief that cannot be articulated
Families Learning to Live, Not Move On
In Karnataka, the family of Manjunath Rao carries the trauma quietly.
"They cannot forget anything. It remains in their minds. But life has to go on... They have no choice but to cope. His wife is not willing to speak about it... What is there to say? Life has to go on," his cousin Ravi Kiran says.
For others, even speaking is too much.
Bharath Bushan’s father says only this:
"We are in a lot of pain. I don't wish to speak about it. My wife is also unwell. We are in deep distress."
A Mother’s Loss, A Survivor’s Burden
Kajalben Parmar lost both her husband and her teenage son in the attack.
"I lost my husband and my son...They became martyrs for the country. Even today, I am not able to come to terms with it."
The past year has taken a toll on her health.
"For the last two days, I was admitted to hospital. My chest hurts often."
Her concerns now are painfully practical — survival, stability, the future.
"My only demand from the government is that my son should get a small government job. I have no financial support now."
Despite repeated appeals:
"We ran around everywhere, approached officials, but we have not received any support or cooperation."
And yet, she finds space to acknowledge what she sees as justice:
"I want to meet Modi Sir once and thank him for carrying out Operation Sindoor....My only prayer to Modi Sir is to wipe out terrorism completely."
Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss.
As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026
Justice, Memory, and the Long Road Ahead
The attack triggered Operation Sindoor — India’s military response targeting terror launchpads across the border. For some families, it brought a sense of justice.
For acts against #India, the response is assured.
Justice will be served. Always.#SindoorAnniversary#JusticeEndures#NationFirstpic.twitter.com/w6PRIpp0bM
— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 22, 2026
But justice does not fill absence.
As the anniversary is marked with heightened security and official ceremonies in Pahalgam, the real commemoration is unfolding quietly — in homes where laughter once lived.
For these families, April 22 is not a date.
It is a day that never ended.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.