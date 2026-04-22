On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, leaders and activists renew calls for action against terrorism. Dr Lakhu Luhana of the World Sindhi Congress condemned the attack, raised concerns over Pakistan's role, and urged global action.

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, remembrance and calls for stronger international action against terrorism have been renewed, as leaders and activists reflected on the tragic incident that shook the region in 2025.

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The attack, which took place in the scenic town of Pahalgam, claimed several innocent lives and left multiple others injured. It was widely condemned across the country and abroad, highlighting once again the continuing threat of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and its devastating human cost.

WSC Chairman Remembers Victims, Condemns Attack

Marking the occasion, Dr Lakhu Luhana, Chairman of the World Sindhi Congress (WSC), issued a strong statement remembering the victims and condemning the attack. "On the solemn first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, we remember with deep sorrow the innocent lives that were lost and the families forever scarred by this senseless act of violence," Dr Luhana said.

He added, "We strongly condemn this brutal attack, which struck at the very heart of humanity and peaceful coexistence. Such acts have no place in any society and must be rejected unequivocally, regardless of motive or justification."

Expressing solidarity with the victims, he said, "Today, we stand in solidarity with the victims, their loved ones, and all those affected. We renew our collective resolve to uphold peace, tolerance, and justice, and to work tirelessly against the forces of hatred and extremism."

Concerns Over Cross-Border Terrorism

Dr Luhana also raised concerns over the broader security implications of the attack, stating that allegations regarding cross-border terrorism have intensified discussions on regional stability. "The concerns regarding the role of Pakistan in the attack in Pahalgam have intensified, as the country has regularly used terrorism as a state policy through non-state armed groups in the region," he said, adding that such incidents not only threaten South Asia but also have wider global implications.

He further urged the international community to take a stronger stance. "It is therefore imperative that the international community adopts a firm and principled approach, strengthening collective efforts to prevent and combat terrorism to avert a catastrophe of global dimensions," he said.

As the anniversary is observed, the memory of the victims continues to resonate, reinforcing calls for peace, accountability, and sustained global cooperation against terrorism.