The 2000 Chittisinghpora massacre in Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists disguised as soldiers killed 35 Sikh villagers, remains one of the most brutal incidents in the region’s history.

New Delhi: On the afternoon of March 20, 2000, the peaceful village of Chittisinghpora in Jammu and Kashmir was devastated by a brutal act of violence. Around 3 PM, terrorists disguised in Indian Army uniforms stormed the village and opened fire indiscriminately on Sikh residents. The sudden burst of gunfire shattered the calm, as terrified villagers ran for their lives. Screams of the injured and dying echoed across the region, marking one of the darkest days in the valley’s history.

The attackers, wearing military fatigues to blend in with local security forces, executed the massacre with chilling precision. Their timing was deliberate — the killings coincided with the official visit of then US President Bill Clinton to India, drawing global attention to the unrest in the region. Analysts believe the massacre was orchestrated to project Kashmir as a volatile zone requiring international intervention, a longstanding objective of Pakistan-backed terror groups.

There are striking parallels between that horrific day and the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which occurred as US Vice President J.D. Vance visited India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was concluding a state visit to Saudi Arabia. In both cases, terrorists deliberately targeted non-Muslims and verified victims' identities before opening fire. Much like the 2000 Chittisinghpora massacre, Tuesday's attack is being interpreted as an attempt to internationalize the Kashmir issue, especially at a time when Pakistan’s traditional anti-India rhetoric has failed to gain traction globally.

During the 2000 incident, 35 Sikh villagers, including women and children, were killed. Reports later linked the perpetrators to the Pakistan-based terror organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Following the carnage, security forces launched extensive operations to locate and bring the culprits to justice.

Even after more than two decades, the Chittisinghpora massacre remains a haunting reminder of the persistent threats faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the lengths to which terror outfits go to serve geopolitical motives.