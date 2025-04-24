Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack claimed 26 lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his public address on Thursday with a one-minute silence to honour the 26 victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In his sharp message, the PM said, “Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers."

He stressed, "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us.”

Addressing an event marking National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi said, "The entire country is in shock over how the terrorists killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam. The entire country is with those who have lost their loved ones in this attack. The government is trying its best to provide treatment to those who are injured."

Before beginning his first public address since the tragedy, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the violence, extended his condolences to the families affected, urged for 1-minute silence and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening national security.

On Wednesday, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the wake of the terror attack.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar among others.



Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, chaired a meeting of the CCS at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.”

Notably, PM Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Rajnath Singh also chaired a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh, and other officials to discuss the security situation in the region. The meeting reportedly discussed all the issues related to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.