Big Trouble for Orry? Social media influencer Summoned in Rs 252 Crore Drug Investigation
Orry Under Scanner: The social media phenomenon, who is among Mumbai's elite, has been summoned to the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. According to sources, he will be questioned over the drug case
Orry, a social media celebrity, has been called by Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell in reference to a Rs 252 crore narcotics case. This is the second time the social media influencer has been involved in a substance-related issue.
Previously, Orry and seven others were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for reportedly drinking alcohol in a Katra hotel near the Vaishno Devi temple.
Who is Orry?
Orry, who falls somewhere between a socialite, an influencer, and a Gen-Z performance artist, has created a character defined solely by presence: being everywhere, knowing everyone, and posting with unrepentant flamboyance.
He is the son of Suraj K. Awatramani, a businessman active in real estate, hospitality, and beverage production. He
His characteristic captions, unpredictable humour, and purposefully ambiguous replies to the question "What do you do?" have made him an icon of current celebrity culture, in which visibility is a vocation. Orry's success stems from a perfectly balanced combination of accessibility and ridiculousness.
He brings the same excitement to film promotions, star-studded birthdays, fashion shows, and private gatherings, striking exaggerated postures, hugging celebrities like they're longstanding friends, and generating viral footage with seamless confidence.
Every appearance seems like a potential meme, which is why Gen-Z finds him intriguing. Behind the scenes, Orry represents a new sort of celebrity, one based on personality, relatability, and internet-native magnetism rather than film, music, or economic success.
