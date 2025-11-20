Image Credit : Instagram

Orry, a social media celebrity, has been called by Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell in reference to a Rs 252 crore narcotics case. This is the second time the social media influencer has been involved in a substance-related issue.

Previously, Orry and seven others were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for reportedly drinking alcohol in a Katra hotel near the Vaishno Devi temple.