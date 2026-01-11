Weather Update: Roads frozen, life halted-fog claims 4 lives-which states at high risk?
Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season, while temperatures dropped below zero in Kashmir, Himachal, and Rajasthan. The IMD has issued a yellow alert.
North India Fog Accident:
Severe cold and dense fog are gripping North India, disrupting daily life. Fog-related road accidents have killed four people and injured about 30.
How did fog turn roads deadly?
In Punjab, a head-on crash in dense fog killed four. In a separate incident in Rajasthan, a collision on NH-48 injured about 25 people.
How cold is it in Punjab and Haryana?
According to the IMD, temperatures have dropped sharply in Punjab, with Hoshiarpur at 1.1°C. Haryana also saw severe cold and dense morning fog.
Why was it Delhi's coldest morning this winter?
The capital saw a low of 4.2°C, 2.7 degrees below normal. The AQI hit 366 ('very poor'), and the IMD issued a yellow alert for fog.
Why are lakes freezing in the Kashmir Valley?
The cold is at its peak. During 'Chilla-e-Kalan,' temps are sub-zero. Shopian hit -8.2°C, freezing parts of Dal Lake and others.
How severe is the cold wave in Himachal and Jharkhand?
In Himachal, Kukumseri's temperature dropped to -10.9°C. In Jharkhand, Khunti's temperature fell to just 1.4°C.
What's the weather forecast?
The IMD says dry weather will continue, but dense fog and cold days will persist. A yellow alert is active, and caution is advised as conditions are deadly.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.