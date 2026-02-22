Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Guwahati's new airport terminal as a symbol of 'emerging Assam.' He welcomed the first passengers, noting the facility will boost tourism and help the state embrace opportunities offered by Viksit Bharat.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday hailed the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA), calling it a "giant symbol of emerging Assam." In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "As Guwahati's new airport terminal welcomes its first passengers, it stands as a giant symbol of a new and emerging Assam, being built to embrace the multitude of opportunities that Viksit Bharat will offer." He also shared a video of the formal inauguration of operations at the new integrated terminal at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati. He was accompanied by Adani Airports Director Jeet Adani.

Earlier, the Chief Minister warmly greeted the first batch of passengers, ushering in a new and elevated travel experience for the region.

CM Sarma Hails Swift Operationalisation, Economic Boost

"This airport was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, 2025. Exactly after 2 months, the building has been operationalised. I would like to congratulate Adani Aviation for this achievement as well as the people of Assam," the Chief Minister told the media following the inauguration.

Earlier at the event, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I express my gratitude, and we are thankful to Mr Gautam Adani for keeping his commitment of investing Rs 50,000 crore made during Advantage Assam 2.0, last year. I believe that with the operationalisation of this new Terminal, Assam's tourism will get a boost. It will be a game-changer for Assam. The culture of Assam has been respected during the construction of this new airport terminal, and as Assamese, we are proud of it."

Adani Group on Future-Ready Infrastructure

Meanwhile, Jeet Adani said the expansion reflects the region's evolving demand and long-term growth trajectory. "Today is more than a commercial milestone. It is a proud moment for the people of Assam and the North-East. This achievement belongs to the countless hands and hearts that turned vision into reality. It resonates with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision for future-ready infrastructure and with the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma's mission to position Assam as the economic engine of the North-East," Adani said.

New Terminal to Enhance Regional Connectivity

The new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) began commercial operations this evening, raising annual passenger capacity to 13.1 million and reinforcing Guwahati's position as the principal aviation gateway to India's strategic North-Eastern region to South and Southeast Asia. (ANI)