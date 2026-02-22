A fire broke out in a shop in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area. Over 20 fire tenders and 100 firemen were deployed. Officials reported no casualties, but narrow lanes and closed shops hampered firefighting efforts. The blaze has been largely contained.

A fire erupted in a shop near Old Seelampur Chowki in the Krishna Nagar police station area of Shahdara district earlier today, prompting a swift response from fire authorities. Several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. No casualties have so far been reported, according to officials.

Over 100 Firemen Deployed To Tackle Blaze

Speaking to the reporters, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Kumar Tomar informed that while initially 5 fire tenders were sent to the spot, over 100 firemen and more than 20 fire units are currently engaged in dousing the fire. He stated that the narrow lanes, closed shops and stuck vehicles are causing difficulty, but the fire has been extinguished to a great extent.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Tomar said, "Today at 1622 hours we received information about a fire in a shop. Initially, 5 fire tenders were sent here... The lanes here are quite narrow, many of our vehicles are stuck on the way, yet we have contained the fire from all sides. This building has a large number of shops on the ground floor... More than 100 of our firemen and over 30 of our fire units are present at the spot... We are making every effort... So far, there is no information on any casualties. The fire will be brought under control very soon... The shops are closed, which has increased our work because we have to break the locks... Our first priority is to prevent the fire from spreading, in which we have succeeded to a great extent, but it will take some time to completely extinguish the fire."

Further details on the fire are awaited as the relief work continues. (ANI)