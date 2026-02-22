Ahead of the Maharashtra Budget Session, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar lauded her husband Ajit Pawar's fiscal legacy. She confirmed the session's start and assured that the Ladli Behna scheme would not be discontinued due to lack of funds.

Sunetra Pawar on Ajit Pawar's Fiscal Legacy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Sunday said that the state's Budget Session will commence from tomorrow, while highlighting the role of former Deputy CM, and her husband, Ajit Pawar in guiding the state through fiscal planning every year for the past decade.

Speaking at the press conference, Pawar said that Ajit Pawar has presented the state Budget 11 times and has played a key role in giving direction to Maharashtra's financial planning. She also said that a customary tea meeting was held ahead of the session. "From tomorrow, the state's budget session will begin. Before the session, a traditional tea meeting was held. Ajit Pawar has presented the state budget 11 times and has worked to give direction to Maharashtra. He was going to present his 12th budget... it would have been something different... but suddenly, he left us," she said.

Assurance on Ladli Bahin Scheme

The Deputy CM further addressed criticism surrounding the Ladli Bahin scheme after the Mahayuti government came to power. She said there were allegations that the scheme would be discontinued, but Ajit Pawar ensured that there was no shortage of funds happens for the scheme. "After the Mahayuti government came to power, there was criticism that the Ladli Behna scheme would be discontinued. However, Ajit Dada Pawar ensured proper financial planning and never allowed a shortage of funds for this scheme, keeping it running," she stated.

CM Fadnavis Expresses Confidence

Sunetra Pawar also noted that this will be her first Budget Session as a legislator. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Budget Session of the Mahayuti government is starting on Monday, and announced the initation AI-4-Agri conference. "The Budget will be presented tomorrow. Ajit Pawar had prepared for it. Sunetra Pawar is experiencing it for the first time, and I am confident she will perform the role just as Dada (Ajit Pawar) did. Any doubts or questions will be addressed," Fadnavis said.

Divyang Sahayak Portal Inaugurated

Meanwhile, according to CMO Maharashtra on X, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 'Divyang Sahayak Portal' of the Divyang Welfare Department today at Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Minister Atul Save, and related senior officials were present, according to X post. (ANI)