A 35-year-old employee died following a massive explosion at a pharmaceutical chemical unit. The victim, identified as Pawan Kumar, died instantly when a blast occurred during the chemical mixing process at the Vijaysai Pharma chemical industry. A Fire Official on the day of the incident said, "An explosion occurred at Vijaysai Pharma chemical industry while chemicals were being mixed, likely due to a short circuit. One employee, Pawan Kumar, aged 35, died on the spot. A fire vehicle from Choutuppal reached the scene and controlled the fire after receiving the call at 2 pm today."

Other Recent Incidents in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Earlier this month, a major fire broke out at a company located in Choutuppal Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, following the reported explosion of two reactors at the premises. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred in the Ellagiri area, triggering a massive blaze within the industrial unit. Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the flames. Further details regarding casualties or the cause of the explosion are awaited.

Blast at Brundavan Laboratories

In another fire incident this month, a massive explosion was reported following a radiator blast at a laboratory in Dotigudem, under the Choutuppal Police Station limits of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, officials said. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far, and the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, according to officials.

