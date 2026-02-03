Noida Latest Weather Update: Clear Skies, Sunshine and Pleasant Temperatures Today
Noida is set to enjoy clear skies and bright sunshine on February 3. With pleasant temperatures and light winds, here’s a complete weather update, including today’s forecast and conditions expected over the coming days.
The weather in Noida will look completely different on February 3rd. After a few days of strong winds and light rain, the sky will clear up. Light sunshine all day will make the weather quite comfortable.
According to the weather department, Noida's minimum temperature will be around 13°C, while the maximum could reach 23-24°C. The morning will be chilly, but it will get pleasant in the afternoon.
Light fog might appear in the morning but will clear quickly. The sky will be completely clear by afternoon. Winds from the northeast will blow at 5-10 km/h, reducing the chill significantly.
On Feb 1st and 2nd, rain and strong winds made it feel cold in Noida, with temps dropping to 12-14°C. The IMD's yellow alert has ended, and clear weather from Feb 3rd will bring much relief.
The weather department says sunshine will continue from Feb 4th, with no rain expected. The max temp could hit 25°C. The AQI will be moderate, improving air quality. It's a good time for outdoor activities.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.