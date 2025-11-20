- Home
- Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Time: A Look At India's Top-10 Longest-Serving CMs | In Pics
Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar - at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan for a record-extending tenth time - Thursday morning, capping a triumphant victory in last week's Assembly election.
No chief minister in the country would have taken oath as many times as Bihar’s longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in for a record 10th term on Thursday.
Nitish Kumar
As the country's political landscape turns another page, Kumar joins the ranks of the nation’s 10 longest-serving CMs, a list dominated for decades by stalwarts such as Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim and Naveen Patnaik of Odisha.
Pawan Kumar Chamling
Sikkim: Pawan Kumar Chamling (Over 25 years) December 12, 1994 - May 26, 2019.
Naveen Patnaik
Odisha: Naveen Patnaik (Over 24 years) March 5, 2000 - June 11, 2024.
Jyoti Basu
West Bengal: Jyoti Basu (Over 23 years) June 21, 1977 - November 5, 2000.
Gegong Apang
Arunachal Pradesh: Gegong Apang (Over 22 years) January 18, 1980 - January 19, 1999; August 3, 2003 - April 9, 2007.
Lal Thanhawla
Mizoram: Lal Thanhawla (Over 22 years) May 5, 1984 - August 21, 1986; January 24, 1989 - December 3, 1998; December 11, 2008 - December 15, 2018.
Virbhadra Singh
Himachal Pradesh: Virbhadra Singh (Over 21 years) April 8, 1983 - March 5, 1990; December 3, 1993 - March 24, 1998; March 6, 2003 - December 30, 2007; December 25, 2012 - December 27, 2017.
Manik Sarkar
Tripura: Manik Sarkar (Over 19 years) March 11, 1998 - March 9, 2018
M Karunanidhi
Tamil Nadu: M Karunanidhi (Over 18 years) February 10, 1969 - January 31, 1976; January 27, 1989 - January 30, 1991; May 13, 1996 - May 14, 2001; May 13, 2006 - May 16, 2011.
Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab: Parkash Singh Badal (Over 18 years) March 27, 1970 - June 14, 1971; June 20, 1977 - February 17, 1980; February 12, 1997 - February 26, 2002; March 1, 2007 - March 16, 2017.
